ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ reboot.

This is a developing story and will be updated regularly.

Earlier, Ms. Barr announced Tuesday she’s leaving Twitter after comparing a former Obama adviser to an ape.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Ms. Barr tweeted.

Her tweet referred to Ms. Jarrett, who is black, as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” The tweet appears to have been deleted.

Ms. Jarrett served as senior adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Comic Wanda Sykes, who was a consulting producer for the show, announced that she would not return to work on the program.

The show is on hiatus for the summer after wrapping up the season last week.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.