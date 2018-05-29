Missouri’s embattled Republican governor suddenly resigned Tuesday afternoon, saying that while he did nothing wrong, he could not allow “the forces opposed to us” to damage his family.

At a hastily called news conference, Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation, effective Friday. Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, also a Republican, will take the state’s reins.

The governor has acknowledged having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser but he said, “I’m not perfect, but I’ve not broken any laws or committed any offense worthy of this treatment.”

The criminal charges were dropped but that didn’t slow the building impeachment effort in the state legislature, which is controlled by Mr. Greitens‘ fellow Republicans.

“It was clear that with the forces opposed to us, there was no end in sight,” Mr. Greitens said.

“I will let the fairness of this process be judged by history,” he said.

The Missouri Legislature began a special session earlier this month to consider impeaching Mr. Greitens and a House panel had issued a subpoenaed against Mr. Greitens ordering him to testify on Monday. Both chambers’ Republican leaders had denounced Mr. Greitens.

It wasn’t immediately clear what would happen to criminal charges that St. Louis County prosecutors dropped earlier this month, but because of prosecutor conflict-of-interest issues not a substantive finding of innocence. They had accused Mr. Greitens of invasion of privacy, based on the woman’s account that he surreptitiously took a cellular-phone photo of her while bound and blindfolded and told her that it’d be released if she ever talked.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.