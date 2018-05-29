Missouri’s embattled Republican governor suddenly resigned Tuesday afternoon, saying that while he did nothing wrong, he could not allow “the forces opposed to us” to damage his family.

At a hastily called news conference, Gov. Eric Greitens announced his resignation, effective Friday.

The governor acknowledged having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser but, according to the woman, he surreptitiously took a cellular-phone photo of her while bound and blindfolded and told her that it’d be released if she ever talked.

Criminal charges on the matter were dropped earlier this month over conflicts with the prosecutor, but that didn’t slow the building impeachment effort in the state legislature, which is controlled by Mr. Greitens‘ fellow Republicans.

