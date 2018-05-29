Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday defended his vote on the banking bill, saying it lifted restrictions on small banks hurting under the Dodd-Frank regulations.

“It was hardly a bill just of conservative Republicans, but substantively it was aimed at fixing something that many of us have been concerned about in Dodd-Frank,” Mr. Himes, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.

The bill aimed to help small banks that were were hurting under the oversight meant for larger institutions. Mr. Himes also said big banks are able to hire a team of lawyers to fight certain regulations, while smaller banks cannot.

“This bill did in fact lighten some of the regulation on those small and community banks,” he said.

President Trump signed the bill, crafted by Senate Democrats, last week. It earned bipartisan support in both the House and Senate.

