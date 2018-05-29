Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that President Trump is committed to a meeting with North Korea, but acknowledged the date may change.

“What I’ll tell you is what the president has always said and made very clear in his incredible letter last week, which I thought covered the waterfront of how we got here, what was not going to happen, and what could happen. They acted immediately, I believe according to that letter, in a very positive fashion. The president sent over two delegations — one for logistics and one for more diplomatic purposes — that are on the ground making the logistic prep for June 12,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

“But as the president has said is if it doesn’t happen June 12, it could happen thereafter,” she added.

The president said over the weekend that the date remains the same for now. He also confirmed that North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Young-chol is on his way to New York to discuss the potential nuclear summit.

“What he’s been able to do in such a compressed, short, amount of time is nothing short of historic and remarkable,” Mrs. Conway said.

Mr. Trump originally cancelled the summit because of hostile rhetoric from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The regime reached out and said it was still willing to meet, however, prompting the planning to continue.

