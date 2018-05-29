A top North Korean official was headed Tuesday to the U.S., as diplomacy surrounding a possible nuclear summit in Singapore between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un kicked into high gear.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to heralded the visit and progress in summit preparations.

“We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He was referring to the response to his letter Thursday in which he cancelled the meeting over what he called increased “hostility” by North Korea.

By Sunday, following conciliatory gestures by the North, preparations for the summit again appeared to be in full swing.

Kim Yong-chol, who is considered Kim Jong-un’s right-hand man, was booked on a flight from Beijing to New York and was spotted in the Beijing airport by Associated Press Television.

He will be the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years.

It was unclear whom Kim Yong-chol would meet in Washington.

The visit coincided with a flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding the potential summit on North Korea giving up nuclear weapons.

A U.S. team was in South Korea and holding talks with North Korean officials in Panmunjom, a town that straddles the border between North and South in the demilitarized zone.

Advance teams also were in Singapore preparing for the possible historic summit.

The visit by Kim Yong-chol, who previously served as the head of the North’s intelligence agency, reciprocates two recent visits to Pyongyang by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.