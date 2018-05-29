SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean media say top North Korean official seen by AP Television at Beijing airport is going to Washington.

Kim Yong Chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, was in Beijing preparing for a flight to New York, the Yonhap New agency reported.

Kim’s anticipated trip to the U.S. was to reciprocate visits by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the news agency reported.

Reuters: Senior #NorthKorea official Kim Yong Chol is headed to the #US after stopover in Beijing, Yonhap reports. Agency initially said Kim flying to Washington but issued a correction and now says he changed the flight to one from Washington to another for New York. — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) May 29, 2018

The pair may meet to discuss final preparations for a possible summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, observers said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.