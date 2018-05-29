SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean media say top North Korean official seen by AP Television at Beijing airport is going to Washington.
Kim Yong Chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, was in Beijing preparing for a flight to New York, the Yonhap New agency reported.
Kim’s anticipated trip to the U.S. was to reciprocate visits by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the news agency reported.
The pair may meet to discuss final preparations for a possible summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, observers said.
