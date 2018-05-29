CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A longtime federal warden has been named to lead the West Virginia Parole Board.

The Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety says in a news release that Gov. Jim Justice appointed Terence O’Brien to a vacancy on the nine-member board and designated him as its chairman.

O’Brien spent more than 30 years working in the U.S. corrections system. He retired in 2016 after six years as warden at Hazelton, the state’s largest federal prison complex.

Military Affairs Secretary Jeff Sandy says he believes O’Brien will ensure public safety and help released inmates become productive members of society. The department says West Virginia’s recidivism rate of 25.2 percent is a 10-year low.

