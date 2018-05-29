More than 4,600 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of last year’s Hurricane Maria, according to a new study from researchers.

The study supports other claims that the official death toll of 64 was greatly underestimated and could be the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history. The official death toll from 2005’s Hurricane Katrina is 1,833.

Published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at direct and indirect deaths caused by the hurricane on Puerto Rico, estimating that there were a total of 4,645 additional deaths between Sept. 20, when the hurricane made landfall, and Dec. 31.

Compared to the year before, the number of deaths that occurred during this three-month period represented a 62 percent increase, although it is likely that families didn’t accurately report deaths as attributed to the storm, such as those caused by delayed or interrupted health care, the authors wrote.

“The mortality remained high through the end of December 2017, and one-third of the deaths were attributed to delayed or interrupted health care. Hurricane-related migration was substantial,” they wrote.

In December, the New York Times reported that actual deaths from Hurricane Maria exceeded 64 people, but put their total estimate at about 1,052.

An in-depth piece in New York Magazine, also published in December, examined how the hurricane’s destruction affected the population and infrastructure to support them. In homes without electricity, people couldn’t refrigerate their medications, suffered complications from heat exhaustion and scrounged for clean drinking water.

In hospitals, services suffered from lack of electricity and an exodus of physicians from the island left a shortage of medical staff to treat the population.

The Harvard researchers surveyed a random selection of 3,299 households across Puerto Rico and asked respondents about displacement, infrastructure loss and causes of death.

The Puerto Rican government on Tuesday welcomed the Harvard study and said it looks “forward to analyzing it.”

A statement released by Carlos R. Mercader, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, said they are awaiting results from study they commissioned to researchers at George Washington University.

“As the world knows, the magnitude of this tragic disaster caused by Hurricane Maria resulted in many fatalities. We have always expected the number to be higher than what was previously reported. That is why we commissioned The George Washington University (GWU) to carry out a thorough study on the number of fatalities caused by Hurricane Maria which will be released soon. Both studies will help us better prepare for future natural disasters and prevent lives from being lost.”

The Puerto Rico Department of Public Health could not immediately be reached for comment.

