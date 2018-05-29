PHOENIX (AP) - Reps. Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally filed signatures Tuesday to be on the ballot in their respective primaries in the race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. Arizona is one of the key states where Democrats need to win a Senate seat if they hope to take over the majority and the state hasn’t had a Democratic senator in more than 20 years.

Sinema, the Democratic front-runner who represents a district that covers parts of Maricopa County, filed her petitions on Tuesday morning with a cohort of about 20 supporters. She emphasized her shot at the American dream coming from a family who once lost their home, as well as her 13 years in public service.

Sinema also touted her bipartisan approach, saying there are issues where she’ll work with President Trump, including care for veterans, while opposing him on proposals that she says could harm the state, like tariffs.

“As Arizonans, we know that we can still solve real problems if we just get past the partisan games and look for common ground,” she said.

On the Republican side, McSally brought about 20 supporters and boxes of handwritten signatures to file on Tuesday afternoon. She’s in a three-way primary with onetime Senate candidate Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, candidates who are embraced by the state’s most conservative voters. McSally has been criticized for changing her positions in order to sway that block of voters.

McSally, who has represented a Tucson-based district in Congress since 2014, cited her 26 years serving in the Air Force where she was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and the first to command a fighter squadron in combat.

“You know you’re over the target when you’re getting flack,” she said. “My record has been very consistently strong on things that matter to both the primary and general election voters. That includes economic security, national security and border security.”

Democrat Deedra Abboud, an attorney with a background in social justice issues, filed signatures earlier this month and has been campaigning since last year.

Also running is Green Party candidate Eve Reyes-Aguirre, a grassroots organizer who says she’d advocated for indigenous women and girls, the environment and human rights for more than 20 years.

The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

