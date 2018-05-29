President Trump slammed Democrats on Tuesday for sharing photos of children in enclosed cages near the U.S.-Mexico border and blaming the administration’s immigration policy when the photos were taken before Mr. Trump took office.

“Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country…Bipartisan Bill!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The photos appeared in the Arizona Republic in 2014 during former President Barack Obama’s second term to illustrate the over 1,000 children detained by authorities trying to cross the border. Mr. Obama’s former speech writer Jon Favreau also tweeted out the pictures saying this is “happening right now” and the government needs to be forced to put families back together. He has since deleted the tweet.

The issue of separating families at the border has been a controversial one. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said this month that the federal government will prosecute those who cross the border illegally, possibly separating families in the process. Mr. Trump said Saturday, however, that the law is “horrible” and urged Democrats to change it.

