Sports heroes including football star Herschel Walker, baseball legend Mariano Rivera and beach volleyball standout Misty May Treanor will show off their stuff for kids at the White House Wednesday as part of President Trump’s effort to encourage more children to participate in youth sports.

The “sports and fitness day” on the South Lawn will feature six sports stations for kids to get tips from the pros, on flag football, baseball, golf, volleyball, soccer and track, said Holli Richmond, executive director of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

The president’s daughter, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, said participation in youth sports has declined “precipitously” since 2008, citing data from the Aspen Institute. Worse, she said the number of “economically disadvantaged” students playing team sports also has decreased, often because schools require fees for joining a team.

She said team sports provide children with “invaluable lessons in how to succeed in the future.”

“Studies have shown that children who are involved in sports have greater self-discipline, higher self-esteem and are better at working with others,” Ms. Trump said. “Children who participate in after-school sports are less likely to commit a crime or be victim of a crime, or to suffer from mental or physical health problems.”

The president, who mostly shuns exercise programs but is an avid golfer, will speak to the participants at the event.

