The White House said Tuesday that they “continue to actively prepare” for a summit between President Trump and North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.

In the latest indication that June 12 summit in Singapore was back on track, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called it the “expected summit.”

High-level talks were underway between the two countries to lay the groundwork for a Trump-Kim talk on North Korea giving up nuclear weapons.

“Since the president’s May 24 letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the North Koreans have been engaging,” Mrs. Sanders said in a statement. The United States continues to actively prepare for President Trump’s expected summit with leader Kim in Singapore.”

She was referring to Mr. Trump’s letter Thursday in which he canceled the summit over what he called increased “hostility” by North Korea.

Mrs. Sanders outlined the progress being made:

• President Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan on June 7 at the White House.

• Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling central committee, is traveling to New York and will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later this week.

• A U.S. delegation is meeting with a North Korean delegation in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

• White House Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin and a U.S. pre-advance team is in Singapore coordinating the logistics of the expected summit.

• National Security Adviser John Bolton has had calls with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts virtually every day, including speaking with his South Korean counterpart Tuesday morning.

