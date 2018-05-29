The World Health Organization on Tuesday said 400 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and there hasn’t been an explosion of cases, making them “cautiously optimistic” about the arc of the outbreak.

Response teams have reached over 90 percent of the people they recorded as having some type of contact to infected persons in the city of Mbandaka, which they characterized as an unusually high rate.

Nestled along the Congo River, officials are worried the city of more than 1 million people will serve as a springboard for the deadly disease.

“The vaccine is proving to be a very acceptable intervention to the community in Mbandaka,” said Peter Salama, WHO’s emergencies chief. “In fact, there is no reports of a refusal of the vaccination.”

Responders are now turning to the remote areas of Bikoro and Iboko, which served as the starting points for the latest outbreak.

“That’s where the next phase of the vaccination must go,” Mr. Salama said.

He said the number of overall cases is holding relatively steady, with the latest revised count standing at 54 cases and 25 deaths tied to the outbreak.

“We have reason to be cautiously optimistic,” he said. “We haven’t seen an explosive increase in cases.”

Ebola is a serious illness that is transmitted to people from wild animals and spreads from human to human through the bodily fluids of people who exhibit symptoms.

Global responders say they’re working around the clock to prevent the spread of the virus in the DRC, insisting they will not allow a repeat of the West African outbreak that killed more than 11,000 in 2013-2016.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.