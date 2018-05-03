PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — One Alabama county’s schools may be getting stashes of nonlethal weapons and first-aid supplies for their classrooms.

Autauga County Schools Superintendent Spence Agee says the stashes would enhance security in case of a shooter. The Montgomery Advertiser reports the weapons and supplies would be kept in secure lockboxes with fingerprint scanners. The lockbox would automatically notify first-responders and school staff when opened.

Agee says school resource officers are schools’ best line of defense, but the boxes would give teachers something to work with. Agee is considering contracting with Missouri-based SafeDefend for the items. Company founder Jeff Green says boxes can be fine-tuned by the school system and could include items such as pepper spray or Flexi-Cuffs. Limestone County Schools contracted with SafeDefend about three years ago and use 900 boxes.

