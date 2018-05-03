PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona officials are seeking legal guidance on how to fill a Senate vacancy in the event U.S. Sen. John McCain, who is battling cancer, retires or dies in office.

The Arizona Republic reports Secretary of State Michele Reagan’s office is asking the state Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s staff for direction on applicable deadlines for dealing with a Senate vacancy.

Lawmakers earlier this week sent Gov. Doug Ducey a bill that would expand the time frame required to fill future Senate vacancies. It would not apply to McCain’s seat if he vacated it in the next few months.

The legislation would take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns its current regular session, which would be after current ballot deadlines.

Ducey has not commented on the legislation.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.