A new poll shows that there was a significant uptick in support for President Trump among black males following tweets from hip-hop mogul Kanye West appearing to back the president.
According to a Reuters poll taken April 29, 22 percent of black males approved of the president’s job performance, up from 11 percent one week earlier. Seven percent of the demographic also reported having “mixed feelings” about the president, up from 1.5 percent.
Seventy-one percent of the cohort still said they disapproved of Mr. Trump’s performance in office.
Support among black females remained relatively steady over that same span, increasing slightly from 6 to 9 percent.
Overall, the Reuters poll found 41 percent of the country approved and 54 percent disapproved of Mr. Trump’s job performance.
Mr. West recently tweeted a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.
In a widely shared tweet on April 25, he said “the mob” can’t make him not support the president.
Mr. Trump responded to that tweet.
