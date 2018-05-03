Former Rep. Blake Farenthold pushed back against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request to pay for the special election to replace him in an open letter released late Wednesday.

Mr. Farenthold, Texas Republican, stepped down from his seat last month after allegations he sexually harassed a former staffer and paid a settlement with taxpayer funds. After news of the allegations broke in December, Mr. Farenthold initially said he would remain in office until his term ended, but would not run for re-election. He later decided to resign.

Mr. Abbott requested that Mr. Farenthold pay for the special election, set for June 30, referencing the $84,000 of taxpayer dollars used to settled the lawsuit, but Mr. Farenthold said that was “unnecessary,” arguing that the governor could have set the date for November.

“Since I didn’t call it and don’t think it’s necessary, I shouldn’t be asked to pay for it,” Mr. Farenthold said.

He also has yet to pay back the $84,000 sum as of last month, despite promises to do so.

