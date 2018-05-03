PRAGUE (AP) - The Czech president says a report by the country’s military spy agency shows that a small amount of the nerve agent type used to poison an ex-Russian spy in Britain was produced in a small amount, tested and destroyed last year in the Czech Republic.

Milos Zeman, however, also says that another report by the Czech counterintelligence agency doesn’t identify the agent as Novichok but as A230.

But Zeman, known for pro-Russia views, said Thursday that he believes it was Novichok. The agencies and the government didn’t immediately comment.

Russian officials previously suggested the nerve agent used for the attack may have originated in the Czech Republic, Sweden and Slovakia. Acting Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called it a lie.

The Czechs expelled three Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain.

