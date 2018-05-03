ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A former New Mexico Democratic official is calling for a Democratic congressional candidate to withdraw from the race for allegedly failing to address sexual misconduct claims during her tenure as head of the state party.

Former New Mexico Democratic National Committee Platform committeewoman Nicole Bagg plans to detail her accusations during a news conference Thursday and demand that Deb Haaland quit her quest for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico.

The claim is yet another sexual misconduct case rocking the Democratic Party of New Mexico. Other accusations have already forced another chairman to resign.

Haaland served as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico from 2015 to 2017. She’s seeking to become the nation’s first Native American woman elected to Congress. Her campaign plans to issue a statement later Thursday.

