President Trump signaled Thursday that three Americans held captive by North Korea could be released imminently.
“You’ll see some very good announcements shortly,” Mr. Trump said in the Rose Garden in an apparent reference to the three men.
The three Americans are businessman Kim Dong-chul and Pyongyang University workers Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim.
Hours earlier, Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani said the prisoners will be released Thursday.
“We got Kim Jong-un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today,” he told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”
The three men reportedly have been transferred from a labor camp to a hotel in recent days, as Mr. Kim prepares for an historic summit with Mr. Trump.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.