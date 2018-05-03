President Trump said Thursday that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen received a monthly retainer and none of the money used to pay porn actress Stormy Daniels came from campaign cash.

Mr. Trumptweeted: “Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are…..”

“…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,……”

“…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction.”

Trump adviser Rudolph W. Giuliani made headlines Wednesday night on Fox News when he said that Mr. Trump had repaid Mr. Cohen for the $130,000 he used to pay Ms. Daniels from his personal funds. Mr. Trump previously denied knowing about the payment, and Mr. Giuliani said it was only very recently that Mr. Trump realized that money was a reimbursement for the payment made to Ms. Daniels.

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.