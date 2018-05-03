A new poll could signal trouble for Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is trying to hold onto her seat in a red state that President Trump won by more than 30 points.

Morning Consult surveyed registered voters in states with the most watched races, and 49 percent of North Dakota voters said it was time for someone new to take Ms. Heitkamp’s seat in the Senate, while 35 percent said she should be re-elected.

Ms. Heitkamp’s approval rating, though, remained somewhat steady with 44 percent approving of her performance and 42 percent disapproving.

The economy and security were the two top issues North Dakota voters said they care most about during the 2018 midterms, according to the poll.

Republicans are looking to expand their 51-seat majority in the Senate, and North Dakota’s GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer, who is challenging Ms. Heitkamp, has a real chance of winning in November.

Mr. Cramer has supported most of Mr. Trump’s agenda, who won North Dakota by 36 points over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Ms. Heitkamp is the only Democrat holding a statewide seat in her state, where Mr. Trump’s approval rating has remained high.

More than 275,000 registered voters across the country were questioned from Feb. 1 to April 30, and voters in each state answered questions specifically about their lawmakers.

