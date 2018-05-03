CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Virginia police department is not required to publicly release body camera footage from a controversial traffic stop.

The judge said the footage is considered part of a criminal investigation and falls under an exemption in Virginian’s Freedom of Information law.

The ruling came after Chesterfield police denied Reason magazine’s request for a copy of the footage. Police also denied a request from The Associated Press.

Police invited reporters to view the video at headquarters.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the footage shows a car pulled over after rolling through a red light. Asked if he has anything illegal, the driver says he has a knife and starts to reach for it. An officer then aims his gun at him.

No shots were fired and no charges were filed.

