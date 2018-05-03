The conservative group Judicial Crisis Network launched a $1 million national ad buy on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats for obstructing President Trump’s judicial appointments.

It begins by praising Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans for their role in filling judicial appointments, but says Democrats are “playing games” with the nominees.

“Senate Democrats want to stop that progress, to keep liberal judges in control,” says the narrator

The ad features senators from states where Democrats are considered vulnerable in the November midterms, like Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, or Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri.

“President Trump and Senate Republicans have confirmed a record number of exceptionally qualified judges who will follow the law and uphold the Constitution. Senate Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer (D-NY), want to stop that progress so that liberal extremists can maintain control of our courts,” said Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director for the group.

The ad is set to run for two weeks on both Fox News Channel and CNN, as well as airport channels, as part of the group’s #GridlockReform campaign in Washington that launched last year. It will also run on digital platforms.

