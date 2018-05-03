LAS VEGAS (AP) - Aides to Attorney General Adam Laxalt say he’s attending law enforcement memorials and a Catholic Mass in northern Nevada instead of speaking at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Texas this week.

Laxalt’s name was removed as one of the listed headliners for the NRA event after a Florida school shooting in February. His gubernatorial campaign denied he was skipping because of the shooting, saying he planned to stay in Nevada and campaign for governor instead.

Laxalt’s campaign spokesman Andy Matthews said Thursday that in addition to attending a mass in Reno for judges, lawyers and government officials Thursday, Laxalt would attend a fundraiser for a Catholic high school Saturday night and would spend time Saturday meeting with campaign volunteers.

The attorney general’s office he’s also attending several law enforcement memorial events Thursday and Friday in Reno and Carson City.

