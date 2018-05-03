Obamacare defenders on Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of HouseGOP efforts to repeal their prized law by targeting vulnerable Republicans and running ads that dredge up the ugliest parts of last year’s debate on Capitol Hill.

Progressive groups will hold “accountability” events from coast to coast to slam swing-district Republicans who voted for the contentious bill, which passed by four votes on May 4, 2017, but then fell apart in the Senate.

The Heath Care Voter organization is holding a “Light Saber Rally” in D.C. with Star Wars motifs to “defend health care,” while Save My Care, a pro-Obamacare coalition, is reviving budget analyses that said the GOP bill would have knocked more than 20 million Americans out of health coverage over the coming decade.

Passage of the bill “led to this celebration,” a new ad says over a clip of President Trump applauding House Republicans in the White House Rose Garden. “We won’t forget.”

Democrats and their progressive allies say the effort serves a dual purpose — to extract a political price during the mid-term campaign season, as they try to flip 24 GOP seats and retake the House majority, and to resist lingering efforts to chip away at the law.

“This is an ongoing concern,” said Rep. Frank Pallone, New Jersey Democrat.

Many House Republicans see last year’s vote as a promise kept, not a failure — the effort only stalled because of GOP defections on the other side of the Capitol.

Yet Democrats see health care as a pivotal issue in the forthcoming campaign, citing recent GOP losses in gubernatorial contests in Virginia and New Jersey, a Senate race in ruby-red Alabama and a special House election in a Pennsylvania district where Mr. Trump had won handily in 2016.

Recent polling suggests health care is a motivating issue for the Democratic base, so some analysts see this weekend’s theater as good politics.

“It plays to new sentiments among the general public about this health bill,” said Darrell West, director of governance studies for the Brookings Institution. “For Republicans, Obamacare is tricky because they tried to repeal it but failed. That is disappointing to their base and makes them look like they can’t pass important legislation even when they control the House and the Senate, and have a Republican president. Blaming the Senate doesn’t help their public messaging.”

Mr. Trump fumed over the failure of last year’s repeal effort but now says Republicans basically killed the law by repealing its most unpopular aspect — the “individual mandate” to hold insurance — as part of their tax overhaul.

His administration is also finalizing rules that will let younger, healthier consumers find cheaper options than what’s offered on Obamacare’s exchanges.

GOP operatives are betting that if anything, the heath care issue will trip up Democrats who are divided over whether to patch up a wobbly Obamacare program or push for a government-run, single-payer system.

“Democrats ruined the American health care system as we knew it when they forced Obamacare on the country,” said Jesse Hunt, spokesman for the The National Republican Campaign Committee. “Now the progressive wing has hijacked the party and forced candidates to back a single-payer health care plan or face their ire in a primary.”

Democrats insist there are plenty of places to play offense.

They’re hoping to pick off GOP incumbents in swing districts from California to Maine, and will target SenateGOP candidates Martha McSally in Arizona and Marsha Blackburn in Tennessee on Friday over their House votes to repeal Obamacare last year.

House Majority PAC, a group promoting Democrats, kicked off this week with an ad slamming Rep. Claudia Tenney, New York Republican, that says the repeal bill would have slapped an “age tax” on older Americans by letting insurers share them up to five times what they charge younger ones.

Ms. Tenney, whose campaign couldn’t be reached for comment, is facing a Democratic challenge from state Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi in a race that the Cook Political Report calls a “tossup.”

