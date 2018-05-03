CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A 35-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole packages of painkillers and other medication meant for patients of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Sheridan.

Bryan A. Dennis of Casper entered the plea Thursday before District Judge Catherine Wilking to three counts of burglary, one felony count of possession of hydrocodone and one felony count of possession of dextroamphetamine.

KTWO-AM reports that charging documents accuse Dennis of stealing the drugs over a roughly 19-month period while he was formerly employed by UPS.

The investigation began in January when security personnel at the UPS distribution center contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration regarding some 15 packages that had been lost or stolen from the center.

Agents arrested Dennis in March at his home.

