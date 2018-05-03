Federal investigators tapped the phones of President Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, NBC News reported Thursday.



The report did not specify how long Mr. Cohen’s phones have been under surveillance, but it was at least a few weeks ahead of the raid on his personal home, office and hotel room earlier last month. One call between Mr. Cohen and the White House was intercepted, but it was unclear who he was speaking with, or if there more intercepted calls with the White House.



Mr. Cohen has come under public scrutiny for a payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to prevent her from speaking about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump in the early 2000s. The payment of $130,000 was made just weeks ahead of Election Day in 2016.

Trump adviser Rudolph W. Giuliani made headlines late Wednesday for saying that Mr. Trump paid Mr. Cohen back for the sum given to Ms. Daniels, plus taxes, from his personal account. He denied that the payment had anything to do with the campaign, despite mentioning the campaign on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” early Thursday.

“Imagine if that came out on Oct. 15, 2016, in the middle of the last debate with Hillary Clinton?” he said referring to news of the alleged affair.

The president previously denied knowledge of the payment, but he tweeted Thursday that he paid Mr. Cohen on a retainer.

