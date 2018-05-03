Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that his top priority in the Senate is confirming judicial appointments.

“We’re going to continue to confirm judges all year,” Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

He said the Senate will look to confirm six more appointments next week, bringing the total to 21. He added that he will continue to confirm judges throughout the year regardless of the outcome of the November elections.

“I don’t consider the Congress ending until December 31st. I can only deal with a nomination once they come out of committee,” he said.

Mr. McConnell added that judges make the most lasting impact, even more so than legislation, including the tax bill. He said appointing strict constructionist judges to the bench creates “generational change” at both the circuit and district court level.

He said that despite the Republicans’ narrow majority in the Senate, they would be able to have a Supreme Court nominee passed if necessary. Justice Anthony Kennedy is reportedly considering retirement after the court’s current term goes on recess in June. The opening would give President Trump his second appointment to the high court after appointing Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017.

Mr. McConnell said Democrats would not be able to stop a nominee from making it through the Senate if all Republicans are united.

“No, not if 50 senators are prepared to vote. There’s no way to stop that,” he said.

Mr. Kennedy is considered a centrist conservative who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.