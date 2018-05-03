OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma lawmaker’s personal experience has led to a new law that prohibits covert use of a GPS tracker.

The Oklahoman reports that the law signed Tuesday comes after Republican Rep. Mark McBride found a tracking device on his vehicle in December.

McBride, who introduced the measure in January, has said he suspects the tracker was put there because the wind industry wanted to discredit him for working on legislation that would tax wind-energy companies.

The president of The Wind Coalition has called McBride reckless for making the accusation.

McBride filed a lawsuit in March after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation determined that Austin-based Democratic political consultant George C. Shipley hired investigators to check out McBride.

Attorneys for Shipley are seeking to have the case dismissed.

