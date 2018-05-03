Three American citizens detained in North Korea could soon be free, according to a CNN report on Thursday.

Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk, known as Tony Kim, have been held in North Korea for months. The report said their release now appears to be “imminent.”

North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho considered releasing them in March during a foreign trip, but the U.S. said the move could not be used to change sanctions.

President Trump tweeted late Wednesday about the situation hinting at a possible release.

“As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned!” he tweeted.

