Special Counsel Robert Mueller apparently is getting ready to file numerous subpoenas this summer in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
According to a document filed with the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Mr. Mueller requested “70 Blank Subpoenas (35 sets)” from the court related to bank-fraud charges filed against Paul Manafort, a former Trump presidential-campaign manager.
The request filed Thursday requested prosecution witnesses to appear at 10 a.m. on July 10. The request-document was posted by Kelly Cohen of the D.C. Examiner.
