The new public face of President Trump’s legal team called on Attorney-General Jeff Sessions to investigate special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for possible violation of attorney-client privilege.

In an interview Thursday with The Hill, part of an all-day media blitz, former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani demanded that Mr. Sessions “step in” to stop prosecutorial abuse in the case against Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s longtime personal attorney.

NBC News had reported earlier Thursday that Mr. Cohen’s phones had been tapped by investigators and “at least one phone call” involving the White House had been intercepted.

“I am waiting for the Attorney General to step in, in his role as defender of justice, and put these people under investigation,” Mr. Giuliani told The Hill.

Mr. Giuliani added that he had not told the president of the Cohen wiretap. He predicted Mr. Trump would not be happy.

“He is going to say to me, ‘Isn’t there an attorney-client privilege?’ And I am going to tell him, ‘No, the Department of Justice seems to want to trample all over the Constitution of the United States,’” said Mr. Giuliani, who joined Mr. Trump’s legal team last month.

