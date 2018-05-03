ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Cheerleading gained provisional recognition as an Olympic sport in 2016, and it was good news for thousands of cheerleaders who receive college scholarships and prove that what’s in your head as a student is as important as your skills as an athlete.

Unfortunately, common sense isn’t always the top priority when it comes to the fine art of sexualized sports.

Washington wouldn’t be Washington without a scandal. A sex scandal. A sex scandal involving men. A sex scandal involving men and women.

Let’s get it on!

Several former cheerleaders for the Washington Redskins say they felt like they were pimped out during a team-assigned trip to Costa Rica in 2013. They say they had to turn over their passports, had to take off their bras for a calendar photo shoot and had to act as “escorts” for the guys.

Commonsense note to cheerleaders and young women everywhere: Never hand over your passport while you’re out of the country.

As for the photo shoot, are other bra-less NFL cheerleaders in official calendars, too?

Said ‘Skins Team President Bruce Allen: “The Redskins organization is very concerned by the allegations involving our cheerleaders in the recent New York Times article. We are immediately looking into this situation and want to express how serious we take these allegations. Based on the dialogue we’ve had with a number of current and former cheerleaders over the past 48 hours, we’ve heard very different first-hand accounts that directly contradict many of the details of the May 2 article. I can promise that once we have completed looking into this matter, if it is revealed that any of our employees acted inappropriately, those employees will face significant repercussions.

“Our entire organization has great appreciation and respect for our cheerleaders. From the work they do in the local community, to visiting our troops abroad, and for always representing the Redskins organization in a first-class manner, these women are exemplary members of our organization and are worthy of our utmost respect. We are proud of these women and support them during this time. We will continue to take all necessary measures to create a safe and respectful work environment.”

There’s another rub, as well, and that is that NFL cheerleaders aren’t paid for all their contracted appearances, which means that the cheerleaders didn’t read the contract or that the team reps didn’t abide by the fine print. Either way, it’s scandalous.

And to be sure, the cheerleaders were free to just say no to the bra thing — shake their heads instead of their groove thing, say uh-uh and then get the heck outta the best little wannabe whorish house in Costa Rica.

The lessons to be learned form this latest Washington sex scandal are numerous.

How do parents explain this braless cheerleading scandal to Mikayla Lange, 9, and the other young members of Koach All-Stars cheerleading and tumbling team of Ankeny, Iowa?

The team got a huge send-off Friday to a national competition, and their dads treated them to a cheerleading move of their own, which isn’t too surprising since men at Princeton University are credited with creating the “sport” as early as 1877. From New Jersey, its was transplanted to the University of Minnesota with the pep rally cry “Sis Boom Bah!”

The formerly collegiate all-male sport took a turn during the Roaring ‘20s, and the rest is sexualized history.

This is why Mikayla’s other special treat was so special. After her team’s dads performed a cheer, a send-off performance by Mikayla’s dad and members of his Iowa National Guard unit in the Middle East popped up on a wide screen and, yes, performed a special cheer.

My long, longtime colleague Thom Loverro speaks his piece about the Washington scandal today as well. Thom’s a sportswriter, and I’d never utter a negative word about him or his opinion.

I will, though, add this to the discussion that’s not going away anytime soon: Women put themselves onto the field of men’s play, so they’d better learn the rules and learn the word N-O. Also, before you gals get your pantyhose in a knot, do not be afraid or ashamed to put your name out there. After all, you didn’t hide your face or your body.

And last, before you strut your stuff, read the doggone contract.

The eyes of the world are upon you.

Moreover, in Costa Rica the fine art of football, i.e. soccer, even calls for using your head.

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

