JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A group that wants to ban most lobbyist gifts to Missouri lawmakers has turned in signatures to get a question on November’s ballot that would let voters decide the issue.

The ballot initiative, submitted Thursday by an organization called Clean Missouri, would also make lawmakers’ records subject to the state’s open records law, lower limits on campaign contributions and change how legislative districts are drawn. It would ban lobbyist gifts over $5.

Currently there are no limits on lobbyist gifts, although they must be reported, and lawmakers are exempt from the open records law.

A spokesman for Clean Missouri says it has collected almost 347,000 signatures, more than twice the required number to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office reviews signatures before approving initiatives for elections.

