YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - Some Washington residents - including students - took to the streets to demonstrate their support of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports about 20 people, holding signs and flags, on Wednesday in Yakima joined a national demonstration, Stand for the Second.

Demonstration organizer Will Riley, an 18-year-old New Mexico high school student, started the national movement in response to the wave of student-led gun reform protests around the country.

Yakima School District spokeswoman Kirsten Fitterer says staff members were placed by school exits Wednesday to inform any students participating in the walkout that they could face disciplinary action.

