DENVER (AP) - The Latest on workplace harassment sanctions against Colorado Republican Sen. Randy Baumgardner (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Colorado Senate Democrats are protesting punishment meted out to a Republican lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Democrat Leroy Garcia, the Senate’s minority leader, was told - not consulted - about the sanctions by GOP Senate President Kevin Grantham. That’s according to Mansur Gidfar, a spokesman for Senate Democrats.

Gidfar said Thursday that Senate Democrats continue to demand that Baumgardner resign.

Grantham stripped Baumgardner of committee assignments following new allegations of sexual and workplace harassment against women.

Baumgardner survived an April 2 vote to expel him for allegedly groping a former legislative aide.

Baumgardner has denied wrongdoing.

11 a.m.

A Colorado state Republican senator has been stripped of his committee assignments following new allegations of sexual and workplace harassment.

Sen. Randy Baumgardner was sanctioned after an independent investigator found credible claims by eight people that he created a hostile work environment during the 2016 session.

Senate President Kevin Grantham announced the decision in a letter to legislative leaders on Wednesday. The letter was released Thursday.

KUNC-FM first reported the claims - and earlier claims that Baumgardner groped a former legislative aide in 2016. That case led to a failed Senate vote to expel him on April 2.

Baumgardner, who represents several northwestern Colorado counties, wasn’t at the Capitol Thursday and wasn’t immediately available to comment.

He had denied wrongdoing.

