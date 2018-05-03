ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on allegations that New Mexico Democratic Party officials mishandled claims of sexual misconduct (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Democratic congressional candidate Deb Haaland is disputing a Las Cruces woman’s claim that she ignored a misconduct case while she was chair the Democratic Party of New Mexico.

Haaland said in a statement Thursday that as chair the party received “no official complaints” about misconduct but still adopted a statewide sexual harassment policy for the state Democratic Party.

Nicole Bagg said at a press conference in Albuquerque that Haaland and New Mexico Democratic officials dismissed her complaints about former Dona Ana County Commissioner John Vasquez.

Bagg told reporters Thursday that Vasquez made racists and derogatory remarks about women during a drunken October 2016 encounter.

Vasquez resigned from the commission earlier this year after sexual misconduct complaints.

Haaland says she is a survivor of misconduct and applauded Bagg for speaking out.

___

10:20 a.m.

A Las Cruces woman who once served as a Democratic National Committee Platform committeewoman says her complaints to the state party’s former leadership about sexual misconduct were ignored.

Nicole Bagg detailed her accusations during a news conference Thursday in Albuquerque, saying former party chair and congressional candidate Deb Haaland had silenced her concerns in 2016 about former Dona Ana County Commissioner John Vasquez.

Vasquez resigned from his post in February following mounting pressure from party officials over separate misconduct allegations leveled by the party’s vice chair. He has denied the allegations.

In the latest case, Bagg accused Haaland of nonfeasance.

Haaland has campaigned as a champion for women. Her campaign plans to issue a response later Thursday.

___

9:40 a.m.

A former New Mexico Democratic official is calling for a Democratic congressional candidate to withdraw from the race for allegedly failing to address sexual misconduct claims during her tenure as head of the state party.

Former New Mexico Democratic National Committee Platform committeewoman Nicole Bagg plans to detail her accusations during a news conference Thursday and demand that Deb Haaland quit her quest for an open congressional seat in central New Mexico.

The claim is yet another sexual misconduct case rocking the Democratic Party of New Mexico. Other accusations have already forced another chairman to resign.

Haaland served as chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico from 2015 to 2017. She’s seeking to become the nation’s first Native American woman elected to Congress. Her campaign plans to issue a statement later Thursday.

