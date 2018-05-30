Afghan security forces on Wednesday turned back an attack on the nation’s Interior Ministry in Kabul, officials said, after militants blew up a car bomb outside the complex and allowed gunmen to stream inside.

The assault marks the latest clash between Afghanistan’s security forces and insurgents who have carried out a host of attacks in recent weeks, and again highlights a worsening security situation inside the country.

Afghan officials told The Associated Press that at least seven attackers were killed after a shootout with security forces inside the compound. The gunmen, reportedly wielding assault rifles and grenade launchers, gained access after a car bomb detonated outside. At least 10 militants took part in the assault, officials said.

One Afghan policemen also was killed during the firefight and another five were wounded, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danish said. Officials also said that the militants did not gain access to any key buildings inside the heavily forted complex.

While no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the Taliban and the terrorist group the Islamic State have in recent weeks been behind a series of attacks inside the country.

Last month, for example, more than two dozen people were killed by suicide bomber attacks in Kabul.

