LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has turned away the appeal of a former Rotary Club president convicted in the murder of his wife because prosecutors say he wanted to devote himself to a secret sexual bondage lifestyle that involved other women.
The court issued an order Tuesday regarding the appeal from Bob Bashara. The trial revealed that Bashara hosted men and women at a sex dungeon under a bar called the Hard Luck Lounge and went by bondage nickname “Master Bob.”
Bashara’s wife, Jane, was strangled by a handyman in their Grosse Pointe Park garage in 2012. Her body was discovered in her Mercedes-Benz in a Detroit alley.
