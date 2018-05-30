Sen. Chris Coons said Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr. should appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee again after questioning whether he misled lawmakers in his initial testimony.

“There might be an innocuous explanation. We won’t know if we don’t have him back in front of the committee to answer questions,” Mr. Coons, Delaware Democrat, said on CNN.

He said that Mr. Trump Jr. told lawmakers during his testimony that he did not know of any foreign governments trying to help the Trump campaign during the election, but a subsequent New York Times report said he had met with a representative from the Gulf nations. The meeting reportedly took place in New York.

Mr. Coons said the Senate Judiciary Committee needed to question Mr. Trump Jr. again, but added that he felt there was not interest in doing so from the Republican majority.

“The only congressional inquiry that seems to be continuing on a genuinely bipartisan basis is on the Intelligence Committee. The disadvantage there is that it’s classified. It’s not public,” he said.

