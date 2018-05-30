COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Officials in Colorado have renewed an agreement to hold inmates for federal immigration authorities despite a legal challenge.

The El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved a one-year extension of the deal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued to try to stop the program on behalf of two men who were held for ICE after they posted bond. Earlier this year, a judge ordered them released as the lawsuit is considered.

Sheriff Bill Elder has criticized ICE for not stepping in to provide legal support. However, The Gazette reports that he says the agreement is still a “value tool” to hold people in the country illegally who have been charged with a crime.

