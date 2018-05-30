ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Not a hockey fan? Understood.

Nonetheless, “Go Caps.”

Pardon the interruption, I should have written “Go Caps!” The exclamation is pointed because the D.C. region has become a red-rocking symbol of what it means to root for the home team, the National Hockey League team, the Washington Capitals.

In honor of the Caps’ going one-on-one against the inaugural Vegas Golden Knights for the Stanley Cup, the D.C. police have barricaded all main entry points to Capital One Arena, and they are prohibiting vehicles from motoring up to the front entrance.

The Caps’ home games will be an experience like no other for a generation of major sports fans. The Redskins haven’t won a Super Bowl since, since well, let’s not go there. The Mystics haven’t won a WNBA championship title, and the NBA’s Wizards can’t get over the hump of their name change from the Bullets.

When the Caps take the ice Monday night at Cap One for Game 3, it’ll be with monumental expectations. Get it? Ted Leonsis is founder, chairman and CEO Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the man who makes the wheel go ‘round inside Capital One Arena.

And, obviously, outside the arena, too, even if he didn’t ask for permission.

See, vehicular traffic is scheduled to be prohibited around the arena until June 11, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which relayed this to the media: “In order to facilitate this event, there will be no vehicular traffic in the following areas on May 29, from approximately 11:00 pm until approximately 3:00 pm, on June 11, 2018.”

That’s interesting, considering the last scheduled day of the Stanley Cup Final is June 13. Perhaps Big Ted is expecting a four-game sweep, or maybe he’s planning a yuuge block party.

In addition, Xfinity/Comcast will pay the $100,000 bill for Metrorail to cart fans home from Monday night’s game, following their business brethren, Pepco/Exelon, DowntownDC Business Improvement District/Qatar and Uber, who stepped up during the playoffs.

Now, let’s review, fans have a ride or they can get a Lyft (hee hee).

They can enjoy the games indoors and out, even shouting from the top of street lamp posts.

Just two more boxes to check off.

Box 2: With police on fan duty, let’s hope officers who ordinarily patrol our neighborhoods aren’t leaving gaping holes at the city hot spots — since the mayor can’t bring her re-election campaigning to concede the rise in violent crime. (Pray the Cap One atmosphere is safe and joyous.)

Box 3: Hope the NHL season wraps with a Caps victory and a parade — win or lose.

Go Caps!

• Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]





