John R. Bolton, President Trump’s national security adviser, was challenged Wednesday by 19 senators, all Democrats, over his decision to recommend the elimination of the role of cybersecurity coordinator, the White House’s top cyber policy position.

Led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar of New Mexico, the Democrats sent a letter to Mr. Bolton raising concerns with his recommendation as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle mount efforts to reinstate the role following its phase-out earlier this month.

“Our country’s cybersecurity should be a top priority; therefore, it is critically important that the U.S. government present a unified front in defending against cyberattacks,” the Democrats wrote.

“Eliminating the Cybersecurity Coordinator role keeps us from presenting that unified front and does nothing to deter our enemies from attacking us again. Instead, it would represent a step in the wrong direction,” the Democrats added. “Again, we urge you to send a strong signal to the rest of the world that cybersecurity is a top priority by reconsidering the elimination of the Cybersecurity Coordinator.”

The White House did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The latest letter from Capitol Hill raises the number of lawmakers who have publicly spoken out against the position’s elimination to at least 31 in the two weeks since the role was retired.

The National Security Council announced the elimination of the job on May 15, four days following outgoing cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce’s final day on the job, calling the decision part of an effort to “streamline authority.”

Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives introduced legislation within hours of the announcement intended to reinstate the cybersecurity coordinator position, and eight other House Democrats wrote Mr. Trump afterwards urging him to reinstate the position.

“America needs to send a strong message to allies and adversaries alike that we are committed to leading and solving complex cybersecurity issues,” the eight Democrats wrote earlier this month. “The risks individuals and countries face in cyberspace are only increasing, and we must build on our capacity to combat those risks — not take needless steps backwards.”

Last week, meanwhile, a member of Mr. Trump’s own Republican Party — Maine Sen. Susan Collins — spoke out against the decision in a letter co-signed by Sen. Martin Heinrich, New Mexico Democrat.

“In our view, an empowered cybersecurity coordinator is needed to drive and oversee a comprehensive, White House-issued cybersecurity strategy to include deterrence, defense and network resilience that coordinates U.S. government efforts across the various departments and agencies,” the bipartisan letter said.

Democrats who signed the letter led by Ms. Klobuchar included Sens. Christopher Coons of Delaware; Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin; Tina Smith of Minnesota; Cory Booker of New Jersey; Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; Jeff Merkley of Oregon; Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; Ron Wyden or Oregon; Sherrod Brown of Ohio; Chris Van Hollen of Maryland; Bill Nelson of Florida; Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire; Edward Markey of Massachusetts; Tim Kaine or Virginia; Dick Durbin of Illinois; Michael Bennet of Colorado; Mark Warner or Virginia and Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

“While we recognize the importance of streamlining positions, we are concerned the decision to eliminate this role will lead to a lack of unified focus against cyber threats,” they wrote.

