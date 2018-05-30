President Trump on Wednesday expressed his frustration again with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal in the Russia investigation.

Mr. Trump’s tweet quoted Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, who was interviewed on “CBS This Morning” earlier on Wednesday. The president added that he wishes he’d picked a different attorney general.

“Rep.Trey Gowdy, ‘I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s….

“….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you…..

“….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!’ And I wish I did!”

Rep.Trey Gowdy, “I don’t think so, I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward. If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office, I would be frustrated too…and that’s how I read that - Senator Sessions, why didn’t you tell me before I picked you….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

….There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!” And I wish I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.