BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to loosen Louisiana’s regulations on concealed handguns in churches.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday he signed the bill by Republican Sen. Neil Riser into law.

A law passed in 2010 allowing concealed handguns in churches, synagogues and mosques requires anyone wishing to carry into the facilities to take an extra eight hours of tactical training each year.

Riser’s bill, which takes effect Aug. 1, removes the training mandate, saying it’s only required if the church authority or the building owner’s insurance policy requires the training.

Churches, synagogues and mosques choosing to allow concealed carry still will have to inform their congregations of the decision. And concealed handguns still aren’t allowed in churches, synagogues and mosques located on school property.

___

Senate Bill 402: www.legis.la.gov

