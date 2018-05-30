Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called for more armed school safety personnel, a “hardening” of schools in the state, and expanded access to mental health treatment as part of the state’s response to the shooting earlier this month at Santa Fe High School.

The recommendations in the governor’s 40-page plan include increasing local police presence on school campuses, training more school security marshals, and redirecting marshal training requirements to place more of an emphasis on firearms training.

“This plan is a starting point, not an ending place,” Mr. Abbott said. “It provides strategies that can be used before the next school year begins to keep our students safe when they return to school. This plan will make our schools safer and our communities safer.”

Mr. Abbott made the announcement after holding several meetings with stakeholders following the school shooting earlier this month in which 10 people were killed and a dozen others injured.

The governor’s plan also calls for boosting campus security to respond to active shooting situations, installing metal detectors at school entrances, and strengthening existing campus security programs.

The plan envisions more than $100 million in funding to help schools implement the strategies, though Mr. Abbott said there is no “mandate” for schools to follow through.

“They don’t need mandates from the state — they need assistance from the state,” Mr. Abbott said.

The state legislature would have to act on some of the proposals. For example, the plan said the legislature could study creating a “red flag” law, as several other states have done, that would prevent people identified as a danger to themselves or others from having access to guns.

The plan also calls for a new statewide case management system to speed up reporting of background check information that could disqualify someone from getting a gun.

It also calls for tightening state gun storage laws, and requiring gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms within 10 days.

