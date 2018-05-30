Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West visited the White House Wednesday as she advocated a pardon for a great-grandmother imprisoned on drug offenses and reportedly met with Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner about prison reform.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Ms. Kardashian West’s visit but didn’t reveal which officials she would be meeting. Later, the TV personality was seen emerging from an office building on the White House grounds.

Ms. Kardashian West has been pushing for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Johnson, 63, has spent more than two decades in prison.

The TV star tweeted about Johnson Wednesday: “Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you.”

Ms. Kardashian West supported Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016, but her husband, rapper Kanye West, recently came out as a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump.

The White House is supporting the First Step Act, a measure which would expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement and was approved by the House Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

