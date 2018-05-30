BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts House has approved legislation to encourage civics education in public schools, but without a graduation requirement included in the Senate version of the bill.

The measure, passed Wednesday, aims to give students a better understanding of how the country’s political system works and their place in it. It calls for enhanced instruction in American history and government with the goal of “preparing students, morally and intellectually, for the duties of citizenship.”

The Senate included a requirement that students complete a student-led civic project before graduating.

The two versions must now be reconciled.

Democratic Rep. Alice Peisch, of Wellesley, said Wednesday the House creates incentives for civics education without mandating it.

Republican Rep. Sean Dooley, of Norfolk, said without requirements or dedicated funding the measure amounts to a “feel good bill.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.